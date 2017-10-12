'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' new trailer tops 120 million views

Worldwide, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer which dropped on Monday night earned 120.1 million views worldwide.

Per the studio that’s 29.1 million more views than the film’s first teaser released at Star Wars Celebration last April, and there are 242,000 (and counting) Twitter posts surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi this week.

RelishMix reports that YouTube views for The Last Jedi are at 24 million-plus views over last two days and that they’re outpacing Star Wars The Force Awakens over same period with 21.8 million, Spider-Man Homecoming at 17.5M and Jurassic World‘s 13.1 million.

Relish Mix adds, “What’s most impressive is the the EOR Earned Owner Ratio of reposting (the viral rate) on YouTube for the trailer, just since Monday is 49:1 with 6.3M views and adding to that are review and reaction videos which are another 58:1 with 2.6M views bringing the total EOR to 107:1 for all earned reposts. By comparison, the EOR (viral rate) for Spider-Man Homecoming was 66:1, Captain America: Civil War was a total 50:1 and Jurassic World 37:1. Obviously, on social, studios can boost engagement and views to give a spot a kick-start, but when fans repost at this rate, which is fully organic in reaction, that answers the distributor’s questions of audience intent.”

No official word on how advance ticket sales went dollar wise, but we hear that they’re better than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and just under Star Wars: Force Awakens which by its opening weekend had already raked in $100 milliopn before an image even flickered on the screen. Disney does say in a recent Star Wars.com post, “Many shows have sold out in the U.S., and the U.K./Ireland box office had one of its biggest pre-sales ever. But rest assured, there are plenty of seats still available!”

