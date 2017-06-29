Star Wars: The Last Jedi creates ‘new rules’ for the saga

Will Star Wars 8 change the galaxy far, far away? Credit: Lucasfilm

‘Star Wars 8’ might be more innovative than we thought…

And it even introduces some ‘new rules’ for the franchise.

During an interview with The Huffington Post, ‘Star Wars 8’ star Adam Driver explained how director Rian Johnson is changing the galaxy far, far away…

“[W]hat Rian had written was remarkable,” he said. “He created new rules for the ‘Star Wars’ universe and balanced the familiar and unfamiliar very adeptly while respecting that his audience can handle ambiguity. Which you can see in his previous films. Characters and story are his priority.”

But what exactly does that mean?

The thought of ‘new rules’ in the galaxy far, far away is interesting… especially if the rumours of a fallen Jedi order and a more ‘balanced’ approach to the Force are true.

Either way, it sounds as though Rian Johnson won’t be making just another ‘Star Wars’ movie. And this comes after he was quick to assure that ‘The last Jedi’ isn’t going to be a rehash of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’.

Addressing the concerns of ‘Star Wars’ fans who were worried about ‘recycled’ plot points, Johnson took to Twitter to make his case.

“I’ve addressed it the only way I possibly can – by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative.”

But will ‘The Last Jedi’ change the ‘Star Wars’ universe forever?

That remains to be seen… but if Luke’s ominous words in the recent trailer are anything to go by, it sounds as though big things are coming. And I can’t help wondering whether these ‘new rules’ are to do with Luke Skywalker’s view of the Force.

And perhaps how Rey is trained…

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

