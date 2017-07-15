'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows New Creatures and Old Friends

There’s still no full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but fans should nevertheless be pleased with Lucasfilm‘s new offering: a behind-the-scenes video that showcases lots of new creatures, offers a good look at some new and familiar characters, and even has Admiral Akbar marking the end of the shoot by announcing, “It’s a wrap!” (Watch it above.)

Introduced at Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday by director Rian Johnson, who took the stage with cast members Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro, the video also features appearances by returning cast members Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, and the late Carrie Fisher.

There’s plenty here for fans to parse and GIF, from the on-set dancing, to Driver and Ridley practicing their lightsaber skills, to the many creatures new to the franchise (including adorable aliens that resemble a llama and a penguin, respectively). We see the cast and crew at Skellig Michael, the Irish island where the final scene of The Force Awakens was filmed, but we also see them shooting in a giant cave, a casino-like hall, and underwater (a Star Wars first, unless you count the computer-generated waters of Naboo). The Millennium Falcon is back, of course, as are BB-8 and Chewbacca. But the story is still largely a mystery, one that Johnson says he hopes will be “a little shocking.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch the teaser trailer released in April:

