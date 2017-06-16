This Star Wars-inspired Cantina Bar in Hollywood looks amazing

Any ‘Star Wars’ fanatic with the means to visit Hollywood might want to do so before the end of July.

Hollywood Boulevard is currently playing host to the Scum & Villainy Cantina, a pop-up bar modelled on the famous Cantina Bar – a “wretched hive of scum and villainy,” as Alec Guinness so memorably intoned – featured in the original 1977 ‘Star Wars’ (AKA ‘A New Hope’).

It’s not an officially licensed ‘Star Wars’ tie-in; Ryan Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter tells us the design is “just different enough not to stoke ire from Disney lawyers.”

However, as Johnson’s own tweets demonstrate, it’s clearly become a hot destination for ‘Star Wars’ aficionados and cosplay enthusiasts.

The Scum & Villainy Cantina is the brainchild of J.C. Reifenberg, and the attention to detail is such that there is a droid detector on the main entrance, and bartenders will shout “we don’t serve their kind” at anyone in droid cosplay.

In addition, the walls and ceiling reportedly rattle to simulate space battles occurring overhead.

The original ‘Star Wars’ Cantina Bar (credit: Lucasfilm) More

Initially set up for a month, the location’s run has been extended to the end of July, and entry is ticket only.

