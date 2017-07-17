Star Wars Hotel to open at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Hotel… has been announced at the Disney D23 expo – Credit: Disney

If you’ve ever fancied a late supper at the Mos Eisley cantina, accompanied by some gentle dinner jazz from Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, then your dream might have come one step closer to reality.

News emerging from the headline-dominating Disney Expo D23 in California has confirmed that a ‘revolutionary vacation experience’ is set to be launched.

The Star Wars-inspired resort at Walt Disney World in Florida will combine ‘a luxury resort with an immersion in an authentic Star Wars environment’, said resort chairman Bob Chapek.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today.” he said.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story. You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire.

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

OK, so perhaps no real-life cantina action just yet, but some concept art was also released, featuring space age lodgings, bunks and galactic observation galleries (not to mention some familiar droids).

And if that’s not enough to get you excited, a ‘Marvel hotel’ will also be launching at Disneyland Paris.

The current Hotel New York in the resort just outside the French capital is to be re-imagined as ‘New York: The Art of Marvel’.

“We’re going to create a hotel at Disneyland Paris that would make Tony Stark proud,” added Mr Chapek.

There will be Marvel artworks, films, costumes and more in a contemporary art gallery on the site, and ‘will transport our guests to the inspiring world of superheroes including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider Man among others’.

Opening dates of both the new hotels will be forthcoming.

