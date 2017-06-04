Star Wars: Han Solo spin-off unveils new Scout Trooper

The Han Solo movie features a new take on the Scout Trooper - Credit: Lucasfilm

‘Star Wars 7’ brought us new stormtroopers…

And now the ‘Han Solo’ movie gives us a different Scout Trooper.

Currently filming on location at Fawley Power Station in Hampshire, the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie has unveiled a new trooper… along with a very cool, new speeder.

And it didn’t take ‘Star Wars’ fans long to get a video of them in action.

A handful of new pictures from the ‘Han Solo’ set were captured by Instagram user davidpennyesq, along with a video of the new Scout Trooper atop his impressive new ride.





They might not exactly be closeups, but both photos and video seem to suggest a different take on the Scout Trooper’s design – notably, it looks a lot like the trooper’s helmet features some kind of pull-down visor.

And that’s not the only new addition they’re getting…

The Scout Trooper’s ‘new’ ride showcases another take on the classic speeder bike design.





Well, sort of.

In fact, it’s not a lot like the ‘Return of the Jedi’ speeder bikes at all, falling far more in line with Rey’s speeder from ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’. And that certainly raises some questions. After all, Rey’s speeder was both built and designed by Rey herself. But could it have been inspired by these ‘older’ Imperial designs?

(Remember, the Han Solo movie takes place a long time ago compared to Star Wars 7)

That remains unclear… but either way, the new speeder bike looks very cool.

And it’s not the first new speeder we’ve seen in the ‘Han Solo’ movie.

A slew of recent pictures from the Han Solo set revealed the young smuggler’s new ride… and they even seem to suggest that he’ll be taking part in some kind of speeder-bike drag race.

Will the Imperial Scout Bike be involved in those scenes?

Will we get to see Han Solo legging it from the fuzz?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct, based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

