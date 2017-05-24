'Star Wars': 'Hamilton' Cast Sings 'Happy Birthday' as Franchise Turns 40

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

How best to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of the original Star Wars movie? Get the cast of Hamilton to sing “Happy Birthday,” of course.

The song opens the latest episode of Lucasfilm‘s web series The Star Wars Show, which also features a 40th Anniversary vegetable carving — more impressive than it sounds — and birthday wishes from comedian Paul Scheer and Deadpool and Cable creator Rob Liefeld, who says that the franchise has “totally influenced everything I do creatively — Cable looks like a guy who could’ve been fighting beside Jyn Erso in Rogue One.”

Although the rest of the episode lacks more Hamilton, it does include an interview with author Timothy Zahn, who talks about his history with the franchise, including the creation of Thrawn, the Imperial villain who debuted in the 1991 extended universe novel Heir to the Empire before being folded into canon in the third season of Star Wars: Rebels last year.

Watch the episode above, and enjoy the birthday wishes — even if the actual 40th anniversary isn’t until Thursday.

‘Star Wars’: The 8 Most Surprising Celebrity Appearances in the Franchise:

Read more from THR: