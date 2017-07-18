'Star Wars: Galaxy's End': Deep Inside Disney's Newest Theme-Park Land

Unlike the previous edition of Disney’s D23 Expo in 2015, which was packed with costumes and props from The Force Awakens, the most recent fan fest was devoid of exhibits from The Last Jedi. Instead, Disney focuses its Star Wars forces on building a pavilion that housed vehicles, aliens, costumes, concept art, props, and a full-scale model of its new Star Wars land, set to open in 2019 at parks in California and Florida ahead of Episode IX. The name of the sprawling territory was also revealed: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. For those of you unable to make it to Anaheim to see the model in person, Yahoo Movies has brought the exhibit here; click through for a virtual visit.