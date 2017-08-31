    1 / 38

    Force Friday II preview

    Snoke towers above the other characters in this range of die-cast figures coming to the Disney Store (Yahoo Movies UK/Disney)

    Star Wars: Force Friday II product launch reveals new look at Snoke, BB-9E, and more

    Tom Butler
    UK Movies Editor

    Force Friday II is happening tomorrow, 1 September, giving fans the opportunity to get their hands on the first wave of new Star Wars merchandising being released for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

    Yahoo Movies was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the range that is coming to all good (and evil) toy stores across the galaxy tomorrow. There’s new LEGO sets, new droids, and – most excitingly – brand new figures based on the series’ most mysterious new character, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), and BB-8’s evil twin BB-9E.

