Star Wars fans flock to midnight launch of huge new LEGO Millennium Falcon

The Falcon is an amalgamation of the ship’s design from throughout the franchise’s history. (Norton PR)

‘Star Wars’ fans from across the galaxy converged on the new LEGO Store in London’s Leicester Square (a wretched hive of scum and villainy etc) on Wednesday night for the midnight launch of the new LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon.

At over 8” (21cm) high, 33” (84cm) long and 22” (56cm) wide, the new model is the biggest set ever produced by LEGO containing around 7,500 individual pieces. It dwarves the previous UCS Millennium Falcon released in 2007, containing 2,344 more pieces, and experts reckon it could take between 15-30 hours to build.

Fans queued round the block at the new Leicester Square LEGO shop for the chance to be the first to get their hands on the UCS Millennium Falcon (Norton PR) More

The £649.99 set went on sale at midnight for the LEGO Group’s VIP members, and ‘Star Wars’ fans queued round the block for hours in order to be one of the first people in the UK to snap one up.

The new ultra-detailed model is an amalgamation of every incarnation of Han Solo’s famous Corellian cruiser from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Force Awakens’, and it even includes a couple of Porgs from the upcoming ‘The Last Jedi’.

The ship’s famous satellite dish is even interchangeable so you can swap between the classic trilogy’s round design, and rectangular replacement seen in ‘The Force Awakens’.

The new LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is the biggest LEGO set yet. (Norton PR) More

The set also comes with HUGE a ring bound 496-page instruction manual containing concept art, a history of the Falcon in LEGO, and the intricate guide to building the ship piece by piece.

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon goes on sale to the general public soon.

At 7,541 pieces, the new #LEGOStarWars UCS Millennium Falcon just might make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. @starwars pic.twitter.com/52kwQXWSIj — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 31, 2017





