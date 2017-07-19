'Star Wars' Fan Theories About Evil Snoke: John Boyega and Rian Johnson Share Their Favorites

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens had to walk a tightrope: Move the franchise forward but keep faith with its original-trilogy predecessors. Moreover, as a project designed to kickstart a new series, it had to hint at more than a few things left to be resolved in future films — including the true nature (and identity) of Supreme Leader Snoke, the shadowy leader of the First Order, who’s only been spied so far via a gigantic holographic image.

When Yahoo Movies caught up with Star Wars: The Last Jedi star John Boyega and writer/director Rian Johnson at last weekend’s D23 Expo, we took the opportunity to ask them each about the Snoke conjecture that’s most amused/amazed them. For Johnson, the best hypothesis involved a piece of fruit featured in one of George Lucas’ prequels; for Boyega, it had to do with his own character, stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn. Suffice it to say, neither of them buy what the theorists’ are selling — and, quite frankly, neither do we.

To see our Snoke-centric chats with both Boyega and Johnson, watch the video above. The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.

