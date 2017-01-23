'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Has a Title and a Poster!

We can finally stop calling it Episode VIII. Disney has just announced that the next installment of the Star Wars saga (in theaters December 15, 2017) will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. See the official first poster below.

A sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi continues the story of desert scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley), who has joined up with the Resistance and discovered that she is unexpectedly strong with the Force.

That film (spoiler alert!) ended with a cliffhanger — literally, Rey standing on the cliff of a remote island, offering a long-hidden Luke Skywalker his old lightsaber. Director Rian Johnson has said that Episode VIII will pick up immediately where The Force Awakens left off. “I don’t want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens,” he told USA Today earlier this month. He added that “a large part of the movie” will be exploring Luke’s mysterious circumstances — how he ended up where he is, what he’ll do next — and that Rey will be trying to understand and explore her powers. “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential,” he said.

More to come…

