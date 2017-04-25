'Star Wars: Episode IX' Gets Summer 2019 Release Date

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Disney and Lucasfilm have booked a date in theaters for Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars: Episode IX — May 24, 2019.

The studio announced a slew of other high-profile moves. Disney is pushing back the release of the next Indiana Jones movie by a full year, from July 19, 2019 to July 10, 2020, in order to make way for the studio’s live-action The Lion King, which gets the July 19 date, while Frozen 2 will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019.

Little is known about Episode IX, which has a script being written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Earlier this month, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy said that the late Carrie Fisher would not appear in IX as Leia.

Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars story opened in mid-December, as will Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Dec. 15, 2017). Disney and Lucasfilm now want to test the summer corridor (prior to Force Awakens and Rogue One, all the Star Wars films opened in summer.) Before announcing the date for Episode IX, Disney had already dated the untitled Hans Solo spin-off for May 25, 2018.

The good news for geeks: There will be less of a gap between The Last Jedi, which is technically Episode VIII, and Episode IX, than there will be between Force Awakens and Last Jedi, or two years.

Disney also announced that it is pushing back the release of Gigantic, an animated family tentpole, by two years, from Nov. 21, 2018 to Nov. 25, 2020.

The studio is pushing back Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 from March 9, 2018 to Nov. 21, 2018. But Disney is hardly giving up the spring break corridor: It is moving up Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time from April 6, 2018 to March 9, while Mark Waters’ family comedy Magic Camp will relocate from Aug. 3, 2018 to April 6.

Related: All the Disney Live-Action Movies Based on Animated Classic Films

Watch ‘Star Wars’ fan react to the shocking ‘Last Jedi’ trailer: