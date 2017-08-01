Star Wars Episode IX: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

JJ Abrams began a new chapter in the Star Wars story with 2015's The Force Awakens. This new sequel trilogy will end in 2019 with Colin Trevorrow's Episode 9.

The Jurassic World director has signed on for Disney's currently untitled movie, and while we're still waiting to find out what happens in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, a picture is beginning to emerge of what its follow-up will involve.

Star Wars Episode 9 release date

Photo credit: Lucas Film / Disney More

Episode 9 is currently scheduled for May 24, 2019 in the US. A UK date is yet to be announced, but is likely to be the same day, if not May 23.

It's worth remembering that Disney's new Star Wars films have been subject to some serious rescheduling already. The Force Awakens slipped from a summer 2015 release to December, and The Last Jedi was originally announced for May 2017 before also settling on a winter premiere. So a delay for Episode 9 would not come as a surprise.

Filming is set to begin for the movie in January 2018.

Star Wars Episode 9 cast

Photo credit: LucasFilm / Disney More

There's no saying at this point which of Star Wars' cast will survive The Last Jedi, but we'd be willing to bet that Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke) and probably Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) will all make it through to the final chapter. We wouldn't be willing to put any money down on Mark Hamill either way.

Carrie Fisher's brother Todd Fisher said that the late Star Wars legend would somehow return as General Leia – possibly using Rogue One's unsettling CGI reconstruction technology – but this has been denied by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Which comes as a relief.

Jurassic World director Trevorrow is on board, and has been assuring fans that the film will be great... despite the disastrous reception of his movie The Book of Henry.

Star Wars Episode 9 plot

Photo credit: Disney More

It should come as no surprise that we don't know many particulars from the Episode 9 plot.

One big thing we know about the movie is the impact that Carrie Fisher's death has had on Trevorrow's plans for his movie. The director broke our hearts with his confession that she was intended to be at the very centre of Episode 9.

"The minute she finished [shooting The Last Jedi], she grabbed me and said, 'I'd better be at the forefront of 9!'," he told Vanity Fair. "Because Harrison [Ford] was front and centre on 7, and Mark is front and centre on 8.

"She thought 9 would be her movie. And it would have been."

Photo credit: Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair More