'Star Wars' Concept Art, Models, to Be in Collection at George Lucas' Museum in Los Angeles: A Sneak Peek

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

A little bit of a galaxy far, far away is coming to Los Angeles, but Star Wars is just a part of the plans for George Lucas’ $1 billion museum.

There will be concept art for The Phantom Menace and a look at models for X-Wings, but there also will be paintings from Norman Rockwell and Edgar Degas, stills from classic movies and digital art from Andy Warhol. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art aims to build on Lucas’ collection to educate visitors about the power of storytelling — and not just in the sci-fi realm.

Related: What Will ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Really Be Called?

Here is a small sampling of what’s in store:

Concept art from ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ (Photo: Lucas Museum) More

An X-wing model from ‘A New Hope’ (Photo: Lucas Museum) More

A model of the Millennium Falcon from ‘A New Hope’ (Photo: Lucas Museum) More

C-3PO concept art from ‘The Phantom Menace’ by Doug Chiang (Photo: Lucas Museum) More

There’s a lot more on the museum’s website, (including plenty of Star Wars stuff), which you can check out ahead of the May 4, 2020, launch date that’s being targeted.

‘Rogue One’ Director Says George Lucas Liked the Movie: