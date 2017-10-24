Star Wars comic reveals BB-8 has a mate

From Digital Spy

BB-8 has got a mate.

Yep, in the new issue #20 of Marvel's Star Wars: Poe Dameron comic, the cute rolling droid from The Force Awakens has a potential mate named Ivee.

In the comic, which takes places before The Force Awakens, Poe is seen admiring his newly-repaired X-Wing, only to discover that it was an astromech named Ivee who fixed it, rather than BB-8.

Poe then finds out that Ivee fixed his ride as a favour to BB-8, before the droids head off into the sunset together. Hopefully they're rolling off to scenes in The Last Jedi, though we're not getting our hopes up as Ivee definitely didn't show up for The Force Awakens.

Star Wars fans can get their hands on their own app-enabled BB-8 droid, which comes with 'authentic and advanced' movements and personality.

It can show expressions and respond to voice commands, as well as do its own thing, and you'll be able to create and view holograms with the new toy.

Meanwhile, the running time of the upcoming The Last Jedi may have leaked online last month, and it's going to be a long one.

Cineworld recently appeared to accidentally reveal the duration as 150 minutes, making Episode VIII the longest instalment of the series to date (if true).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 in the UK and December 15 in the US.

