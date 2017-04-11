'Star Wars' Charity Campaign Offers 'Last Jedi' Premiere Trip and Han Solo Movie Role

After campaigns that allowed fans to appear in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and attend the movie's premiere, online charity platform Omaze and Lucasfilm have teamed for the biggest Star Wars: Force for Change project yet: one that celebrates the past, present and future of the franchise with three separate prizes to delight fans.

The new campaign, which launches Tuesday, offers something for every generation of Star Wars fan: One winner and their guest will get to spend a night at Skywalker Ranch, all expenses paid, with a private screening of Star Wars: A New Hope and tour of the Star Wars archives thrown in for good measure; a second will get to attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a guest, complete with red-carpet walk and access to the afterparty; a third will visit the set of the Han Solo movie, meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and have the chance to appear in the finished movie. (Additionally, one winner will get to experience all three past, present and future experiences.)

Outside of the main sweepstake prizes, there are multiple rewards for different levels of donations, including exclusive Iron-On Patches or Postcard Sets at the $50 level, or a choice of four T-shirt designs at the $100 level.

