'Star Wars' Celebration: Watch the 40 Years of 'Star Wars' Panel Live!

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando today with an epic anniversary event. The 40 Years of Star Wars panel brings together some of the galaxy’s biggest heroes and villains. Among the guests: Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Dave Filoni (the producer of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels), and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok) emcees. Go to StarWars.com or watch the official YouTube livestream above starting at 11am ET.