'Star Wars' Celebration Poster Brings Back All Your Old Favorites

Lucasfilm has unveiled the official artwork for April's Star Wars Celebration convention, and don't worry: All your favorites are present - well, as long as you ignore the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The poster, which ties in with the Thursday afternoon 40th anniversary panel at the four-day event, features the main characters in each of the trilogies of what's become known as "the Skywalker Saga" portion of the franchise to date, with a particular focus on the Force Awakens cast.

Indeed, The Force Awakens provides seven characters on the poster — more, if you factor in those who appeared in earlier movies — as compared with just three characters from the prequel era (Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala and the young Obi-Wan Kenobi) and eight characters from the original trilogy (Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO and R2-D2). A sign of where the focus of the series lies for now, perhaps …?

(Rogue One is entirely absent from the poster, unless you count a Death Star appearance. Similarly, there are no sneak peeks at the cast from the just-started-shooting Han Solo stand-alone to be found, either.)

Star Wars Celebration runs April 13-17 at the Orange County Convention Center.

