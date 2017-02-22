'Star Wars' Celebration Poster Brings Back All Your Old Favorites

Graeme McMillan
The Hollywood Reporter
Star Wars Celebration Poster
'Star Wars' Celebration Poster (Lucasfilm)

Lucasfilm has unveiled the official artwork for April's Star Wars Celebration convention, and don't worry: All your favorites are present - well, as long as you ignore the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The poster, which ties in with the Thursday afternoon 40th anniversary panel at the four-day event, features the main characters in each of the trilogies of what's become known as "the Skywalker Saga" portion of the franchise to date, with a particular focus on the Force Awakens cast.

Indeed, The Force Awakens provides seven characters on the poster — more, if you factor in those who appeared in earlier movies — as compared with just three characters from the prequel era (Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala and the young Obi-Wan Kenobi) and eight characters from the original trilogy (Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO and R2-D2). A sign of where the focus of the series lies for now, perhaps …?

(Rogue One is entirely absent from the poster, unless you count a Death Star appearance. Similarly, there are no sneak peeks at the cast from the just-started-shooting Han Solo stand-alone to be found, either.)

Star Wars Celebration runs April 13-17 at the Orange County Convention Center.

