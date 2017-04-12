'Star Wars' Celebration: Hot Wheels Brings Backs Biggs for 40th Anniversary Exclusive

Biggs Darklighter flies again. The Rebel Alliance’s mustachioed X-wing pilot, whose backstory — as Luke Skywalker’s best Tatooine buddy down at Tosche Station (played by Garrick Hagon) — famously wound up on George Lucas’s cutting-room floor, has been immortalized in Hot Wheels form to mark the 40th anniversary of the first Star Wars, 1977’s A New Hope. The $10 Biggs “character car,” selected by fan vote during 2016’s Star Wars Celebration, will be exclusively available at this year’s convention, which runs Thursday through Sunday in Orlando. Yahoo Movies has your first look at the Biggs-mobile, complete with his ‘stache on the front grill, as well as a peek at Mattel’s other character cars, starships, and “carships” now shipping to stores in commemorative 40th anniversary packaging (for $3.99 apiece).