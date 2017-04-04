'Star Wars' Celebration: Exclusive Lego Set Features Luke and Han's Death Star Rescue

They’re a little short for Stormtroopers. But dang, they’re awfully cute. Lego has unveiled a brand-new set that serves the dual purpose of marking the 40th anniversary of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope and being a coveted souvenir for attendees of next week’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando.

Inspired by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford)’s less-than-stealthy attempt to infiltrate the Death Star as Stormtroopers and break out Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the “Detention Block Rescue” is a 220-piece set available exclusively at the fan convention, which runs April 13-16.

There’s a trick to scoring the limited-edition set; fans must first enter a random drawing at http://www.starwarscelebration.com/Events/LEGO-lottery between now and Thursday for the opportunity to get a ticket to enter the Lego booth during Celebration and purchase the $40 collectible.

Meanwhile, Lego will have several of its other Star Wars toys on display — including the first public exhibition of a newly designed deluxe T-47 Snowspeeder, the model that Luke used to take down an AT-AT in The Empire Strikes Back.

The $200 set, which measures 15 inches long and 8 inches high when mounted on its stand, includes two minifigures and several moving parts. It will be available in stores and online on Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May the Fourth.

More from Yahoo Movies