Star Wars boss hints that there's no official canon

From Digital Spy

It turns out we shouldn't be too worried about Star Wars canon for every detail of the universe.

Pablo Hidalgo, a creative executive who works for Lucasfilm on Star Wars and is a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, has offered his thoughts on canon in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

He notes that what he believes is not "reflective of any company policy" and is instead just an "observation" on rules.

On occasion when asked about something specific, I'll answer, 'Canon doesn't split those hairs.' What do I mean by that? - Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) July 4, 2017

So, I don't see there being such a thing as 'canon dialog'. Because a comic, novel, cartoon, live action version of an event will differ. - Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) July 4, 2017

"On occasion when asked about something specific, I'll answer, 'Canon doesn't split those hairs'. What do I mean by that? It means it's a detail that isn't catalogued. It's an increment beneath notice," Hidalgo explained.

"So, I don't see there being such a thing as 'canon dialogue'. Because a comic, novel, cartoon, live action version of an event will differ."

Related: 9 Star Wars plot holes FILLED IN

If we're getting his views right, it basically means we shouldn't be too surprised if something that happens in Star Wars Rebels doesn't happen exactly the same way in the movie universe – and that's totally fine.

"It's my way of dodging the who-shot-first horse carcass," Hidalgo outlined. "All that's canon is that two people entered that booth, & Greedo died. Reports vary."

It's my way of dodging the who-shot-first horse carcass. All that's canon is that two people entered that booth, & Greedo died. Reports vary - Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) July 4, 2017

Given how big the Star Wars universe is getting, perhaps it's not a surprise that writers can't pay attention to every little detail, but as long as they get the big parts right in canon, we're okay with that.

And, anyway, George Lucas has already changed the whole Han v Greedo thing, so if he can change canon, anyone can.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like