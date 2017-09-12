Star Wars' Rian Johnson responds to Episode 9 rumour

From Digital Spy

Alongside JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson has been tipped to take over directing Episode 9.

Last week, Colin Trevorrow dropped out of directing the movie after being attached for more than two years, with Lucasfilm releasing a statement that the company and Trevorrow had "mutually chosen to part ways".

As people speculated just who will take over with Episode 9 due out in less than two years, Johnson was heavily rumoured, but he's now downplayed doing two Star Wars movies in a row.

"It was never in the plan for me to direct Episode 9, so I don't know what's going to happen with it," he explained at a press conference in Japan.

"For me, I was entirely focused on Episode 8 and having this experience. Now I'm just thinking about putting the movie out there and seeing how audiences respond to it. So no, I'm not really thinking about that right now.

"Whoever does it, I'm going to be really excited to be an audience member again and to sit down and see what the next filmmaker has to show us, and where this story ends up going."

Not exactly a definitive no to Episode 9, but hardly a ringing endorsement that Johnson wants to direct it either…

After all, he recently revealed that he had doubts over whether to direct a Star Wars movie at all. "I knew this would mean so much to me – the worst thing I can imagine is having a bad experience making a Star Wars movie," he explained.

Following Trevorrow's departure, Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi jokingly turned down the chance to direct Episode 9 by taking a swipe at Star Wars directing changes.

