Star Wars: Adam Driver lets slip new details about Rey's parentage

‘Star Wars 8’ star Adam Driver may have just dropped a huge spoiler. But there’s a bit more to it than that.

During an interview with GQ, ‘Star Wars’ star Adam Driver let slip a detail that might shed some light on Rey’s mysterious origins.

“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is,” he stated. “He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role.”

“JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level… You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.”

The folks at GQ seem to indicate that he’s talking about Rey and that might be the biggest ‘Star Wars 8’ spoiler yet.

But there seem to be a couple of possibilities:

Rey is a bonafide Star Wars princess

Okay, sure Adam Driver could have been talking about Rey. And if that’s the case, then he’s just dropped a huge spoiler. If Rey really is a princess, then that certainly suggests that she could also be Kylo Ren’s brother – the daughter of Princess Leia and thus, royalty herself.

But that seems unlikely.

After all, we’ve already seen Leia and Rey in the same room together and considering that Leia seemed to possess some kind of latent Force ability (as seen when she ‘felt’ Han’s death in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens), it seems unlikely that she would fail to recognise her own daughter.

Of course, even if Rey is a princess, that doesn’t mean she’s Leia’s daughter.

And perhaps there are other possibilities we haven’t yet considered – would the daughter of Supreme Leader of the First Order be considered a Princess?

He wasn’t talking about Rey

Another possibility is that Adam Driver simply wasn’t talking about Rey.

Let’s look at the quote – “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.”

At first glance, it seems like a major spoiler about Rey – equating Kylo and Rey as two sides of the same coin. But what if he was referring to Leia? Princess Leia (now known as General Leia) certainly seems to be hiding who she really is… and it wouldn’t be a stretch for Adam Driver to draw comparisons between Kylo and his mother.

In fact, it’s a rather neat way of looking at it. Of course, this explanation isn’t quite so dramatic and it’s not a huge spoiler, either. But which version is true? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.





