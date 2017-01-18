'Star Wars: A New Hope'...in Less Than 90 Seconds?!

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

We have all been there. You are jonesin’ for some Star Wars, but you only have a moment. Well, now you are covered.

Some creative YouTuber going by the name of Lord Aussem posted A New Hope in its entirety, only the pace speeds up every time a laser (either from a ship or person) is fired (watch the clip above).

Needless to say, pretty much right from the start, when Stormtroopers are making their way onto Leia‘s Tantive IV, the film is already zooming by. And by the time of the firefight in the Death Star detention center, forget about it.

It’s a fun idea and is already gaining steam. The video, posted last month, already has more then 1.2 million views.

Plus, there are plenty of good-natured “Ludicrous Speed” Spaceballs mentions in the comments.

