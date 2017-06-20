Star Wars 9 scene was filmed during The Last Jedi

A scene from ‘Star Wars 9’ has already been filmed…

By ‘Star Wars 8’ director Rian Johnson.

During an interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that he asked his fellow ‘Star Wars’ director to shoot a scene from the upcoming ‘Episode 9’.

“There was one little thing,” he explained. “It wasn’t an adjustment, it was just, ‘Could you shoot this one extra thing while you’re in this place on this day?’ And he did, which was great. But, it’s part of the collaborative process that exists – everyone is in communication.”

And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this collaborative process.

Back during the filming of ‘The Force Awakens’, it was revealed that Rian Johnson asked J.J. Abrams to alter the film’s ending – to place R2-D2 on the island with Luke and Rey instead of BB-8.

But this time, it looks as though Trevorrow seized the moment.

Although quite why he felt he wouldn’t be able to shoot this scene during his own filming schedule remains a bit of a mystery. Could it be using a large set for a single scene, or maybe utilizing an actor who won’t be sticking around for very long…

Either way, it’s an interesting look at Lucasfilm’s collaborative approach to ‘Star Wars’.

“There’s such a genuine want to get this right from everybody,” said Trevorrow. “And I think that one of the misconceptions is that there’s some kind of great corporate overlord that is dictating this story to everybody, and that’s what it’s going to be because that’s going to sell the most toys.”

“The reality of it is that it’s a small group of people, but it’s actually kind of large when you think about it. And none of them are corporate, all of them are creatives and all of them are genuinely, very sincerely, wanting to do the work of their lives in order to realize this.”

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

