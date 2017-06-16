Star Wars 9 fan fears after horror reviews for Colin Trevorrow's latest

Worry… Star Wars fans are now bricking it about Star Wars 9, following the reviews for The Book of Henry – Credit: Focus Features

The fate of ‘Star Wars 9’ has all of a sudden become a significant worry for fans, following an uncommonly vicious critical drubbing for director Colin Trevorrow’s latest movie.

‘The Book of Henry’ has been panned with the kind of searing vitriol usually reserved for Adam Sandler, Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times summing up the general feeling by branding it ‘grotesquely phony and manipulative’.

Elsewhere, the movie, which stars Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay, has been called ‘a tedious mess’, ‘skin-crawling’ even, while one writer goes as far as accusing it of ‘flirting queasily with fascism’.

These are not the normal type of bad reviews, and as such some are now getting antsy about  Trevorrow’s stewardship of the last in the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, due out in 2019.

Writes John DeFore in The Hollywood Reporter: “Those of us who’ve allowed ourselves to care about the latest ‘Star Wars’ trilogy may be made fearful about the prospect of an Episode IX directed by Trevorrow. The garden-variety blockbuster lameness of his ‘Jurassic World’ was one thing; after this near-catastrophe, can he really be trusted with the fate of the Jedi?”

Indeed, prior to ‘Jurassic World’, Trevorrow had made just ONE other feature film, the indie comedy-drama ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’.

The worry is now echoed by many Star Wars fans on Twitter.






There’s also a Reddit page discussing precisely this issue, and it’s starting to get a little traction too.

Lest we forget that when Trevorrow was confirmed as the director of ‘Star Wars 9’ in 2016, an online petition was quickly started.

It received over 26,000 signatures in favour of bringing back George Lucas to make the remaining Star Wars movies.

In response, he told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s the greatest story ever told. I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that [Lucas] brought to it.”

We want that too, Col.

For his part, he remains sanguine.


Keeping fingers and toes crossed until June 21, 2019, then.

