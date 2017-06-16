Star Wars 9 fan fears after horror reviews for Colin Trevorrow's latest

Worry… Star Wars fans are now bricking it about Star Wars 9, following the reviews for The Book of Henry – Credit: Focus Features

The fate of ‘Star Wars 9’ has all of a sudden become a significant worry for fans, following an uncommonly vicious critical drubbing for director Colin Trevorrow’s latest movie.

‘The Book of Henry’ has been panned with the kind of searing vitriol usually reserved for Adam Sandler, Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times summing up the general feeling by branding it ‘grotesquely phony and manipulative’.

Elsewhere, the movie, which stars Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay, has been called ‘a tedious mess’, ‘skin-crawling’ even, while one writer goes as far as accusing it of ‘flirting queasily with fascism’.

These are not the normal type of bad reviews, and as such some are now getting antsy about Trevorrow’s stewardship of the last in the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, due out in 2019.

Writes John DeFore in The Hollywood Reporter: “Those of us who’ve allowed ourselves to care about the latest ‘Star Wars’ trilogy may be made fearful about the prospect of an Episode IX directed by Trevorrow. The garden-variety blockbuster lameness of his ‘Jurassic World’ was one thing; after this near-catastrophe, can he really be trusted with the fate of the Jedi?”

Indeed, prior to ‘Jurassic World’, Trevorrow had made just ONE other feature film, the indie comedy-drama ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’.

The worry is now echoed by many Star Wars fans on Twitter.

The bad reviews for Colin Trevorrow's latest movie is making me really worried abt his star wars film. Is it too late to change directors? — Fuad J (@StellarVagabond) June 16, 2017





me remembering colin trevorrow is directing star wars epsiode ix pic.twitter.com/5e9wDX7Wc5 — donut lynch (@_poedameron) June 15, 2017





what if the book of henry gets such scathing reviews that trevorrow is fired from star wars. that'd be hilarious — Bront (@bmrow) June 15, 2017





Shout out to everyone who's been lowering their expectation for Star Wars IX ever since Trevorrow got hired. https://t.co/1mmhcYcBRO — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) June 15, 2017





I want Justin Lin or Patty Jenkins directing, damn it! Trevorrow's going to turn Star Wars into a joke again! — SJWJamesBond (@mvbrat91) June 16, 2017





There’s also a Reddit page discussing precisely this issue, and it’s starting to get a little traction too.

Lest we forget that when Trevorrow was confirmed as the director of ‘Star Wars 9’ in 2016, an online petition was quickly started.

It received over 26,000 signatures in favour of bringing back George Lucas to make the remaining Star Wars movies.

In response, he told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s the greatest story ever told. I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that [Lucas] brought to it.”

We want that too, Col.

For his part, he remains sanguine.

Be proud of everything you paint, even if Mom doesn't put it on the fridge. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 15, 2017





Keeping fingers and toes crossed until June 21, 2019, then.

