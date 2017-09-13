    Star Wars 9 delayed by seven months following director drama

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    ‘Star Wars IX’ will premiere on December 20, 2019, a delay of seven months, Disney has confirmed.

    It was previously set for release in May 2019, but as we now know, there’s been some… upheaval.

    J.J. Abrams has taken over both the writing and the directing of the ninth movie in the ‘Star Wars’ series, after ‘Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow was given his marching orders from Lucasfilm.

    It was said that Trevorrow’s relationship with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy – much like that of Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the Han Solo spin-off movie – had become ‘unmanageable’.

    Lord and Miller were fired from the Han Solo movie earlier this year, with Ron Howard taking the reigns.


    But as such, ‘Star Wars 9’ will arrive two years after ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

    Guy Ritchie’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ will take ‘Episode IX’s previous slot on May 24 next year.

    Disney has updated its whole release slate accordingly, and here it is, up to 2021, including the dates for its new adaptation of ‘Artemis Fowl’ from Kenneth Branagh, the new Christopher Robin movie starring Ewan McGregor, and ‘Nicole’, a movie about Santa Claus’s daughter starring Anna Kendrick.

    Check it out below…

    2017 Disney films

    ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (3D) — Nov. 3, 2017
    ‘Coco’ (3D) — Nov. 22, 2017
    ‘Star Wars: the Last Jedi’ (3D) — Dec. 15, 2017

    2018 Disney films

    ‘Black Panther’ (3D) — Feb. 16, 2018
    ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (3D) — Mar. 9, 2018
    ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (3D) — May 4, 2018
    Untitled Han Solo pic — May 25, 2018
    ‘The Incredibles 2’ (3D) — June 15, 2018
    ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (3D) — July 6, 2018
    Untitled Christopher Robin project — Aug. 3, 2018
    ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ (3D) — Nov. 2, 2018
    ‘Mulan’ (3D) — Nov. 2, 2018
    ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ (3D) — Nov. 21, 2018
    ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ — Dec. 25, 2018

    2019 Disney films

    ‘Captain Marvel’ (3D) — Mar. 8, 2019
    ‘Dumbo’ (3D) — Mar. 29, 2019
    Untitled Disneytoon Studios — April 12, 2019
    Untitled ‘Avengers’ (3D) — May 3, 2019
    ‘Aladdin’ (3D) — May 24, 2019
    ‘Toy Story 4’ — June 21, 2019
    ‘The Lion King’ (3D) — July 19, 2019
    ‘Artermis Fowl’ (3D) — Aug. 9, 2019
    ‘Nicole’ — Nov. 8, 2019
    ‘Frozen 2’ — Nov. 27, 2019
    ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ (3D) — Dec. 20, 2019

    2020 Disney films

    Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — Mar. 13, 2020
    Untitled Disney Live Action — April, 3, 2020
    Untitled Marvel (3D) — May 1, 2020
    Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — June 19, 2020
    Untitled ‘Indiana Jones’ pic — July 10, 2020
    Untitled Marvel (3D) — Aug. 7, 2020
    Untitled Marvel (3D) — Nov. 6, 20202
    ‘Gigantic’ (3D) — Nov. 25, 2020

    2021 Disney films

    Untitled Disney Live Action — Mar. 12, 2021
    Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — June 18, 2021
    Untitled Disney Animation (3D) — Nov. 24, 2021

