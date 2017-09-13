Star Wars 9 delayed by seven months following director drama

‘Star Wars IX’ will premiere on December 20, 2019, a delay of seven months, Disney has confirmed.

It was previously set for release in May 2019, but as we now know, there’s been some… upheaval.

J.J. Abrams has taken over both the writing and the directing of the ninth movie in the ‘Star Wars’ series, after ‘Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow was given his marching orders from Lucasfilm.

It was said that Trevorrow’s relationship with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy – much like that of Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the Han Solo spin-off movie – had become ‘unmanageable’.

Lord and Miller were fired from the Han Solo movie earlier this year, with Ron Howard taking the reigns.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019. pic.twitter.com/rDBqmuHX89 — Star Wars (@starwars) September 12, 2017





But as such, ‘Star Wars 9’ will arrive two years after ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Guy Ritchie’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ will take ‘Episode IX’s previous slot on May 24 next year.

Disney has updated its whole release slate accordingly, and here it is, up to 2021, including the dates for its new adaptation of ‘Artemis Fowl’ from Kenneth Branagh, the new Christopher Robin movie starring Ewan McGregor, and ‘Nicole’, a movie about Santa Claus’s daughter starring Anna Kendrick.

Check it out below…

2017 Disney films

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (3D) — Nov. 3, 2017

‘Coco’ (3D) — Nov. 22, 2017

‘Star Wars: the Last Jedi’ (3D) — Dec. 15, 2017

2018 Disney films

‘Black Panther’ (3D) — Feb. 16, 2018

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (3D) — Mar. 9, 2018

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (3D) — May 4, 2018

Untitled Han Solo pic — May 25, 2018

‘The Incredibles 2’ (3D) — June 15, 2018

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (3D) — July 6, 2018

Untitled Christopher Robin project — Aug. 3, 2018

‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ (3D) — Nov. 2, 2018

‘Mulan’ (3D) — Nov. 2, 2018

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ (3D) — Nov. 21, 2018

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ — Dec. 25, 2018

2019 Disney films

‘Captain Marvel’ (3D) — Mar. 8, 2019

‘Dumbo’ (3D) — Mar. 29, 2019

Untitled Disneytoon Studios — April 12, 2019

Untitled ‘Avengers’ (3D) — May 3, 2019

‘Aladdin’ (3D) — May 24, 2019

‘Toy Story 4’ — June 21, 2019

‘The Lion King’ (3D) — July 19, 2019

‘Artermis Fowl’ (3D) — Aug. 9, 2019

‘Nicole’ — Nov. 8, 2019

‘Frozen 2’ — Nov. 27, 2019

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ (3D) — Dec. 20, 2019

2020 Disney films

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — Mar. 13, 2020

Untitled Disney Live Action — April, 3, 2020

Untitled Marvel (3D) — May 1, 2020

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — June 19, 2020

Untitled ‘Indiana Jones’ pic — July 10, 2020

Untitled Marvel (3D) — Aug. 7, 2020

Untitled Marvel (3D) — Nov. 6, 20202

‘Gigantic’ (3D) — Nov. 25, 2020

2021 Disney films

Untitled Disney Live Action — Mar. 12, 2021

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) — June 18, 2021

Untitled Disney Animation (3D) — Nov. 24, 2021

Read More:

Autumn’s best films that aren’t sequels or remakes

IT breaking box office records

New poster for festive horror Better Watch Out



