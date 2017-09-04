Have the Star Wars 8 trading cards completely revealed the movie's plot?

If you’re a fan of trading cards, but not a fan of massive movie spoilers – ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers in particular – then look away now.

Because it appears that in revealing the names of its collectible card set to coincide with the movie, trading cards folk Topps may have unveiled a few key plot points.

In fact, possibly all the key plot points… in order.

The ‘Topps Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Base Cards’ set charts the whole Star Wars story up to this point.

But it’s the names of the last 20 or so cards which appear to blow the lid off the forthcoming movie’s plot:

91 ‘Rey’s Solitude’

92 ‘General Leia Organa’

93 ‘Rey and her Lightsaber’

94 ‘On Crait’

95 ‘Rushing to Attack’

96 ‘Finn’s Recovery’

97 ‘Poe Responds’

98 ‘The Fury of Kylo Ren’

99 ‘Shards of the Past’

100 ‘Luke’s Grim Perspective’

101 ‘Ski Speeder Assault’

102 ‘Walkers Incoming’

103 ‘The Resistance’

104 ‘The Resistance X-wing’

105 ‘The Resistance A-wing’

106 ‘The Battle Commences’

107 ‘Frigates Under Fire’

108 ‘The Resistance Vs The First Order’

109 ‘The Millennium Falcon Flees’

110 ‘Heroes United’

Now, though Topps has since issued a statement to Digital Spy saying that its card titles are not in chronological order, the titles for the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ cards do appear to be in chronological order, as do the ‘Journey of the Jedi’ cards, which tell the earlier Star Wars story.

And with an early battle, some consequent soul searching in the middle, and then a grand battle with the Resistance versus the First Order at the end, it does appear to follow a certain cinematic logic already used in the previous Star Wars movies.

Either way, we’ll find out for sure once ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ arrives in cinemas on December 14 across the UK.

