Star Wars 8 release date moved forward

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been moved forward - Credit: Lucasfilm

‘Star Wars 8’ will be heading to the big screen a little earlier…

Originally slated for Friday 15th December, it looks as though ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has just been moved forward. But don’t get too excited – it’s coming to our screens a little earlier.

But only by a single day.

That’s right – ‘Star Wars 8’ opens in the UK on Thursday 14th December 2017.

What do we know about ‘The Last Jedi’ so far?

Well, not an awful lot…

Directed by Rian Johnson, it’s set to be Princess Leia’s final ‘Star Wars’ film after the untimely death of actress, Carrie Fisher. And it sees the return of both old and new ‘Star Wars’ heroes.

Daisy Ridley is back as Rey, with John Boyega returning as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron… not to mention Adam Driver as the slightly-less-enigmatic-now-we-know-he’s-Han-Solo’s-son, Kylo Ren.

But will our new heroes be forced to take down yet-another Death Star lookalike?

At the moment, that remains unclear.

But judging from the recent trailer, it looks as though we will finally get some answers about where Luke Skywalker has been hiding all this time. And Rey might finally get some proper Jedi training.

But what’s all this about bringing an end to the Jedi?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

