Six brand new teaser posters for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ have been released following the debut of a new behind-the-scenes sizzle reel at D23.

Continuing the film’s blood-red colour theme, each poster focuses on a key ‘The Last Jedi’ character, although we’re a bit disappointed that Chewbacca didn’t get his chance to shine.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, written and directed by Rian Johnson, will arrive in cinemas this Christmas.