Star Wars 8 IMAX display teases Luke’s turn to the Dark Side

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side?

A new ‘Star Wars 8’ display suggests it’s a possibility.

Following the debut of the new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer, it looks as though IMAX has revealed a rather cool-looking standee, to appear in cinemas alongside the movie. But it might give us some idea of Luke’s allegiance.

And it’s not looking good for the Jedi.

This new IMAX standee seemingly splits the cast into Light and Dark Side characters… and the interesting part? Luke Skywalker features on both sides.

Light side or the dark? Feel the Force with our exclusive @StarWars #TheLastJedi display in select IMAX theatres! pic.twitter.com/Qs2iMJlyWM — IMAX (@IMAX) October 10, 2017





But what does this mean?

Obviously, it’s already causing quite a stir, with many fans wondering whether this means we’ll see Luke Skywalker on both sides of the conflict. And this could mean that the iconic Jedi falls to the Dark Side during the course of ‘The Last Jedi’.

But it’s not the only explanation.

For one thing, both sides of the display feature this generation’s prominent Light or Dark Side hero – Rey and Kylo Ren. And with Luke Skywalker depicted looming over them, it could indicate that he is simply responsible for both of them. He may regret it, but it seems that Luke failed to keep Ben Solo (aka Kylo Ren) on the path towards Light.

He was responsible for Kylo’s training… and in ‘Star Wars 8’ he’s responsible for Rey, too.

Then there’s the more interesting prospect – Luke is both Light and Dark.

We’ve already seen hints that Luke Skywalker isn’t the Jedi master we were promised. After all, the first trailer saw him declare that ‘it’s time for the Jedi to end’. And since then, there’s been many, many theories that Luke will instead walk between the Light and the Dark – that he could, in fact, be the first big screen Force user to wield both sides of the Force.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, this new IMAX standee teases big changes in the galaxy far, far away.

And we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

