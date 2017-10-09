Star Wars 8 director urges you not to watch the new trailer

A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is coming tomorrow.

But director Rian Johnson doesn’t want you to watch it.

Appearing on Twitter, the ‘Star Wars 8’ director explained why fans should avoid the new trailer… but he also teased that’s a good one.

“I [am] legitimately torn,” he said. “If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.”

“But it’s gooooood…..”

And it looks as though we’re in for a better glimpse of Rey’s training – at least if those new teasers are anything to go by. But as for the rest of the trailer, that remains a bit of a mystery.

But it’s likely going to be good.

After being teased by Mark Hamill, the new trailer is going to be unveiled during Monday Night Football in the US… appearing online Tuesday morning in the UK.

And tickets go on sale as soon as the trailer is live.

“Following the trailer launch, tickets to the highly anticipated cinematic event will be on sale everywhere,” read the official press release. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi follows on from the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the most successful film of all time in the UK.”

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

