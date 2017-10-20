Star Wars 8 director responds to Dark Luke rumours

Has Luke Skywalker turned to the Dark Side?

‘Star Wars 8’ director Rian Johnson has responded to the rumours.

But don’t expect a straight answer…

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Star Wars 8’ director was asked what he thinks about speculation that Luke Skywalker has turned to the Dark Side.

“Having been a Star Wars fan myself for the past 40 years, having spent most of my life on the other side of the curtain, I know the anticipation and the guesswork and theorizing is all part of the fun and game of it.”

“So, I love it,” he added. “I love seeing what people are thinking, seeing what they’re guessing, seeing what they’re anticipating.”

But what does he specifically think about the rumours?

Well… he wouldn’t actually talk about whether or not they were close to the mark.

But he did talk about how the new movies re-contextualize what came before – something that J.J. Abrams seems keen to move away from for the upcoming sequel, ‘Star Wars 9’.

“Each new film hopefully re-contextualizes what came before it,” he said. “That’s part of the game. Yes, it’s a continuation of not only The Force Awakens but also of the legacy leading up to it.”

As for what’s still to come, Rian Johnson is as much in the dark as we are.

“J.J. Abrams is doing a third movie. I’m not involved in it. They’ll be writing their own story but continuing on with what we did.”

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

