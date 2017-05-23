Star Wars 8 cast debut on Vanity Fair covers

The stars of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ have been snapped for a series of special covers for US glossy Vanity Fair to mark the 40th anniversary of the blockbusting movie series.
Photographed by the legendary Annie Liebovitz, the first features Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill as resistance fighter Rey and her soon-to-be mentor Luke Skywalker.
Then there’s First Order leaders Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, and General Hux, played by Gwendoline Christie (the first picture with her helmet off), Adam Driver, and Domhnall Gleeson.
Next up there’s Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran as rebels Poe Dameron, Finn, and Rose Tico, pictured with Poe’s now beloved droid BB-8 nestled in the corner.
Tran’s Rose Tico is new for the eighth movie, a maintenance worker for the resistance, and the new character with ‘the most screen time’.
And finally, there’s a stand-alone cover with the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.
All four covers will be available on newsstands from June 6, for the avid Star Wars completist, with more of Liebovitz’s pictures online from next week.
The movie, meanwhile, is out on December 15.
Read more
Tom Hardy to play Venom
Is Wonder Woman the best DC movie yet?
Disney fans want Henry Cavill for The Little Mermaid