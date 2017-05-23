Star Wars 8 cast debut on Vanity Fair covers

Leia… features on one of four new Vanity Fair covers – Credit: Vanity Fair/Conde Nast

The stars of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ have been snapped for a series of special covers for US glossy Vanity Fair to mark the 40th anniversary of the blockbusting movie series.

Photographed by the legendary Annie Liebovitz, the first features Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill as resistance fighter Rey and her soon-to-be mentor Luke Skywalker.

(Credit: Vanity Fair/Conde Nast) More

Then there’s First Order leaders Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, and General Hux, played by Gwendoline Christie (the first picture with her helmet off), Adam Driver, and Domhnall Gleeson.

(Credit: Vanity Fair/Conde Nast) More

Next up there’s Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran as rebels Poe Dameron, Finn, and Rose Tico, pictured with Poe’s now beloved droid BB-8 nestled in the corner.

(Credit: Vanity Fair/Conde Nast) More

Tran’s Rose Tico is new for the eighth movie, a maintenance worker for the resistance, and the new character with ‘the most screen time’.

And finally, there’s a stand-alone cover with the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.

(Credit: Vanity Fair/Conde Nast) More

All four covers will be available on newsstands from June 6, for the avid Star Wars completist, with more of Liebovitz’s pictures online from next week.

The movie, meanwhile, is out on December 15.

Read more

Tom Hardy to play Venom

Is Wonder Woman the best DC movie yet?

Disney fans want Henry Cavill for The Little Mermaid