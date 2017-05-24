Star Wars 8: 8 amazing things we just learned about The Last Jedi

Vanity Fair’s preview of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ just landed online, along with a new batch of photos which have fans chattering with excitement (first look at Laura Dern and Benico Del Toro!) and wiping away a few tears (final photos of Carrie Fisher alongside Mark Hamill, and her daughter Billie Lourd).

Naturally, the expansive article features more than few eye-catching snippets of information about the upcoming eighth instalment in the iconic space opera, which should give us all plenty to chew on in the 29 weeks until it hits screens.

Here are eight key things which caught our attention, with some spoilers for ‘The Force Awakens’…

Hard times ahead

It was widely remarked (sometimes as a slur) that ‘The Force Awakens’ adhered closely to the structure of the original 1977 ‘Star Wars’ AKA ‘A New Hope,’ so it’s hardly surprising that ‘The Last Jedi’ might have a bit of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ about it. Writer-director Rian Johnson says he set out to “knock the stool out from under” our new heroes Rey, Finn and Poe: “I started by writing the names of each of the characters, and thinking, What’s the hardest thing they could be faced with?”

It’s dark times for those on the Dark Side too, as Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver remarks, “I feel like almost everyone is in that rehabilitation state. You know, I don’t think that patricide is all that it’s cracked up to be. Maybe that’s where Kylo Ren is starting from. His external scar is probably as much an internal one.”

Luke is not alone on that island

‘The Force Awakens’ saw Han Solo speculate that the missing Luke Skywalker had gone out into space to find the original Jedi temple. It is now confirmed that he was successful, and this was indeed where Rey met him in the climax of ‘The Force Awakens.’

However, whilst he may have appeared to be completely alone from that final scene, this is not the case. The article tell us that Hamill’s Skywalker “has been living in this village among an indigenous race of caretaker creatures,” of which Rian Johnson declined to say much more, other than to stress that they are “not Ewoks.”

Is Benico Del Toro a Darth?

While the Vanity Fair shoot gives us our first look at Benico Del Toro in costume, his character remains mysterious. We’re told he’s a “shady character” with “unclear allegiances,” and at present he is referred to only as DJ: Rian Johnson hints there’s “a reason” for this. Now, in ‘Star Wars,’ a first initial D tends to stand for ‘Darth’ something… could this be a hint to the past of Del Toro’s character?

