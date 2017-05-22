'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary: First Look at Disney's Toys and Collectibles

Do you sense a disturbance in the Force? Maybe that’s because this Thursday, May 25, will be the 40th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars in theaters. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, we’ve been posting Star Wars stories this month, including choice vintage interviews, original videos, some of our favorite pieces from years past, and, like today, exclusive news.

Yahoo Movies has the first look at the anniversary toys and collectibles that will be available at Disney Stores on Thursday, including deluxe action Han and Luke figures and cuddly Tsum Tsums, as well as limited-edition lithographs, pins, ornaments, and figurine. Click through to preview the complete collection.

In addition to the special items, Disney Stores will host these special events throughout the day: Opening Ceremony, where guests will use the Force to open the store; Star Wars Adventures, which features BB-8 and Chewbacca training guests ages 3 and up how to fight Stormtroopers, fly the Millennium Falcon, and write their names in the Aurebesh language; Art of Drawing, where guests get a brief introduction to the history of Disney Animation and then get to practice drawing R2-D2 and BB-8; Story Time, which features the interactive adventures Escape From Jakku and Star Wars: A New Hope; and Star Wars Trivia, where all guests who know their Force facts can win a set of trading cards or an anniversary button.

Meanwhile, keep coming back here all week long to see other Star Wars happenings in our galaxy.