Is a new Star Trek TV spin-off about Khan on its way?

As if the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery wasn't exciting enough, rumours are swirling that another brand new Star Trek spin-off series is coming – and it's going to be villainous.

It's never been a better time to be a Trekkie.

Admittedly it's news we recommend taking with a tablespoon of salt, but GeekExchange are claiming that those whisperings of a Nicholas Meyer-led Khan spin-off are true.

And if anyone was going to launch a new series about super-villain Khan Noonien Singh, Meyer would seem a prime candidate, who directed the movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Although evidence is thin on the ground at the moment, Meyer did recently tease that he was working on a Star Trek project completely separate from Discovery.

Last month, the writer and director told fans: "One thing that has nothing to do with Discovery is that I am working on another Star Trek project.

"But I can't discuss that either."

When asked whether the secret project was a movie or a series, Meyer simply replied: "You can assume." Which is exactly what we're going to do until it's confirmed.

One thing that we can confidently say is that the upcoming Discovery remake has taken serious strides in the diversity department, and we're thrilled about it.

Not only will the new series feature a black woman and an Asian woman in command of a Starship, the first season's main storyline will also focus on a gay relationship.

Yep, the show's first ever out gay crew member, Lieutenant Stamets, and his relationship with another man will be front and centre. We've finally reached the next frontier, guys.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres September 24 on CBS in the US and September 25 on Netflix in the UK.

