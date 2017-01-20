'Star Trek' Fan Film Lawsuit Settled Before Trial

By Eriq Gardner, The Hollywood Reporter

Stand down from battle stations. Star Trek rights holders CBS and Paramount have seen the logic of settling a copyright suit against Alec Peters, who solicited money on crowdfunding sites and hired professionals to make a YouTube short and a script of a planned feature film focused on a fictional event — a Starfleet captain’s victory in a war with the Klingon Empire — referenced in the original 1960s Gene Roddenberry television series. Thanks to the settlement, CBS and Paramount won’t be going to trial on Stardate 47634.44, known to most as Jan. 31, 2017.

According to a joint statement, “Paramount Pictures Corporation, CBS Studios Inc., Axanar Productions, Inc. and Alec Peters are pleased to announce that the litigation regarding Axanar’s film Prelude to Axanar and its proposed film Axanar has been resolved. Axanar and Mr. Peters acknowledge that both films were not approved by Paramount or CBS, and that both works crossed boundaries acceptable to CBS and Paramount relating to copyright law.”

Related: Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Crowdfunded ‘Star Trek’ Film

Peters’ Axanar video and script, which feature such arguably copyrighted elements as Vulcan ears, the Klingon language, and an obscure character from a 1969 episode, sparked a lawsuit in December 2015. The litigation then proceeded at warp speed with the case almost making it to trial in just 13 months, an amazingly brisk pace by typical standards. Before R. Gary Klausner, the same federal judge in Los Angeles who presided over the copyright trial in 2016 concerning Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” the case charted an unexplored copyright galaxy. Although there have been past legal disputes over such fare as Harry Potter and Seinfeld encyclopedias, as well as a closely watched battle a few years back over an unauthorized sequel to J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye, this one has boldly gone where no ‘Star Trek’ lawsuit has gone before. “There’s never really been a trial over fan fiction before,” says David Kluft, a partner at Foley Hoag who has written about Star Trek litigation.

News of the lawsuit brought mixed emotions on the part of the famously hard-core aficionados of Star Trek.

Some were astounded when CBS and Paramount sued after decades of turning a blind eye to fan-made works. But in taking action over Peters’ video, the studios aimed to convey the message that professional-quality “derivatives” of its films and series wouldn’t be tolerated (Paramount released a Star Trek film last summer and CBS has a new Trek series coming to its All Access streaming service in March). Upon widespread concern caused by the lawsuit, the companies put out “guidelines” so fans can stay legally in bounds with amateur productions.

The case is now ending, which probably means no one will ever get to see the several-hour-long highlight reel of episodes and movies being prepared by attorneys for CBS and Paramount for the purpose of introducing jurors to the franchise’s intricate universe.

Related: ‘Star Trek’ Lawsuit Explores What Vulcans and Vampires Have in Common

Instead, when Axanar comes out, it will look different.

“Axanar and Mr. Peters have agreed to make substantial changes to Axanar to resolve this litigation, and have also assured the copyright holders that any future Star Trek fan films produced by Axanar or Mr. Peters will be in accordance with the ‘Guidelines for Fan Films’ distributed by CBS and Paramount in June 2016,” states the parties’ joint announcement of a settlement.

Creators of parodies or homages often argue they qualify as “fair use.” But a summary judgment ruling in January from Klausner took away fair use as a defense, which for Peters was the equivalent of going into battle with a starship’s shields down. What’s more, the judge found under an objective analysis that the YouTube video, dubbed Prelude to Axanar, was too congruent to Star Trek, leaving a jury to decide whether a reasonable person would find the total concept and feel of the works to be substantially similar. In other words, Peters’ best hope to avoid an adverse verdict was for jurors to look at Axanar and conclude it doesn’t feel authentically Star Trek.

Read More