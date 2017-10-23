Star Trek: Discovery renewed for Season Two

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ will continue to boldly go…

That’s right – it’s getting a second season.

According to The Wrap, it looks as though ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ will be beaming down for a second season… and that’s very good news for ‘Star Trek’ fans.

“Star Trek: Discovery continues to live long and prosper,” they revealed. “CBS All Access has given a second-season pickup to the latest series in the venerable sci-fi franchise, the streaming service announced Monday.”

Of course, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is still fairly new.

Debuting just last month, we’re still only several episodes in – six, to be exact. But that hasn’t stopped the iconic sci-fi show from storming Netflix and seriously impressing both fans and TV execs.

“In just six episodes, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said CBS Interactive president and chief operating officer Marc DeBevoise.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season One has been divided into two parts – with the first, nine-episode stint coming to a close on 12 November. The rest of Season One will begin airing in January 2018.

“This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the ‘Star Trek’ legacy,” he added. “We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh and Shazad Latif.

The next episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ heads to Netflix on 30 October 2017.

