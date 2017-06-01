Star-studded cast assemble for first Murder On The Orient Express trailer

All aboard for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

It’s been over 40 years since the original adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic crime novel appeared on the silver screen. Now, a star-studded cast brings us the first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

Luckily, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot is on the case.

And it looks absolutely stunning.

Although Poirot has been famously played by David Suchet, it looks as though Kenneth Branagh himself is donning the moustache to become the greatest detective in the world.

And he’s joined by a stellar cast.

“Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.”

Not to mention crime thriller veteran, Olivia Colman.

So what’s this classic tale of murder and mystery all about?

“What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.”

It’s one of the most famous detective novels of all time, resulting in numerous radio, TV and film adaptations… but will Kenneth Branagh’s latest version do the novel justice?

It certainly looks like a stylish take on the classic whodunnit.

And we can’t wait to find out how Branagh’s Poirot stacks up.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ stars Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Kenneth Branagh directed the film based on a script by Michael Green.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is in cinemas from 3 November 2017.

