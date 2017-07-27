Spider-Man’s new suit revealed in new image

Here's our best look at Spidey's new suit - Credit: Marvel

Spider-Man gets plenty of new toys in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming…

And it’s no secret that Tony Stark even made Peter Parker a brand-new suit.

At the very end of the movie, Tony Stark offers him the new, advanced Spider-Man suit… but surprisingly, Peter Parker turns down the offer. And while we get a brief glimpse of the gold-accented Spider-Man suit, it wasn’t exactly a good look.

Of course, we now know that Spider-Man will be getting a new, improved suit for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’… and it could well be one and the same.

Did we miss our chance to get a better look at Spidey’s new costume?

Not exactly…

In fact, here’s our best look yet at Spider-Man’s new suit:

This rather awesome new image was revealed by Art of VFX in an interview with VFX Supervisor Dominik Zimmerle – one of the many visual effects professionals who worked on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

The best part?

He hints that the new suit will appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

“The new Spider-Man suit was actually designed for one of the next instalments of the MCU and models and textures were done by Framestore,” they revealed. “We took over the asset and did the lookdev based on provided Concept Art.”

“The Vault [where it’s kept] was created from scratch by us. Our Concept Art department started from the closed outside look of it to define the graphical patterns and structure. Based on that we prepared simplified geometry and approached the interior look from an animation point of view, so how well we could create some more sophisticated opening animation with the available structure.”

“The idea was to have a clean, high tech, presentation Vault for the new suit. It should appear distinctively ‘Stark’ originated. Based on the feedback from the Studio we refined the interior structure and modelled, textured and lookdeved the Vault.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 7 July 2017.

