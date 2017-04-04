Spider-Man's 'Homecoming' Costume Comes With Iron Man-Designed Childproofing

Marvel has already teased the high-tech upgrade to Peter Parker's wardrobe in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it turns out that Tony Stark's version of the Spider-costume has many more bells and whistles than might be expected.

The movie's co-producer Eric Carroll revealed to IGN that the costume will come with its own artificial intelligence, similar to the ones used by the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Iron Man. Described as a "voice 'inside' Peter Parker's head," the unnamed A.I. will reportedly be the source of some humorous misunderstandings as Parker gets used to his new duds. No casting has been announced for the role as of yet.

The same report also lists some additional Spider-suit accoutrements: a parachute, tracking device, heater, airbag and built-in lighting, all of which makes it sound like the version of the costume worn by the adult Peter Parker in current issues of Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comic book.

Don't think that Peter gets to play with all of these toys unmonitored, though; Tony Stark has installed a "training wheels" protocol that allows him to keep some of the suit's special features from being accessed by Peter … much to the teenage wall-crawler's displeasure. Well, you have to save something for the sequels, after all.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters July 7.

