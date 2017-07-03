Spider-Man won’t have Spider-Sense in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Sense tingling?

Well, no… not quite.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director Jon Watts revealed that Spider-Man won’t be getting Spider-Sense – his classic comic book power.

“I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider-Sense in the previous films, so we didn’t really lean into that as hard as they have in the previous films,” he explained. “But I do think it is a really interesting thing to explore.”

It sounds as though the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director felt that Sony’s previous movies leaned on that particular power quite heavily… and with Spider-Man’s new, high tech gizmos courtesy of Tony Stark, perhaps there’s little need for a true Spider-Sense.

But what exactly is it?

Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense is a comic book staple – essentially, an early-warning sense which alerts him to impending danger. Come to think of it, perhaps it would have come in handy during his tussle with The Avengers in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Spider-Senses were often used in the comic books to alert Spider-Man of an impending threat… but it was never actually able to pinpoint it exactly. Instead, it’s more of a vague ‘something is about to happen’ feeling.

But will we see Spidey’s Spider-Senses on screen in the future?

It sounds as though Jon Watts isn’t overly fussed on the idea… but he does admit that it’s ‘worth exploring’. And that could mean we see young Peter Parker’s powers develop further as time goes on.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.





