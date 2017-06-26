Spider-Man will be the major focus of the MCU after Avengers 3 & 4

Here's what we know about the Spider-Man deal - Credit: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man is definitely back at Marvel.

And it looks as though he’ll be leading the MCU soon enough.

Ever since Marvel struck a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, we’ve been wondering quite how important the character will be. Apparently, more important than any of us realised, as it turns out that Peter Parker will be the focus of the MCU.

At least, after the events of ‘Avengers 3 & 4’.

During an interview with io9, Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that Spider-Man will be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the upcoming ‘Avengers’ movies.

And that makes a lot of sense.

So much happens in [Avengers 3 & 4], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?” he explained. “So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”

And it’s already being touted as the ‘Civil War’ of Marvel’s Phase Four.

“It was purposefully done like this,” added Feige. “Like how the events of Captain America: Civil War impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of Infinity War and Untitled [Avengers] going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?”

Of course, quite what happens in the movie remains to be seen.

And while Marvel knows the general direction the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel will go, it looks as though the particulars aren’t quite there yet. That’s all down to the writers and director they snag to make the movie.

“Much like, as we went into Homecoming, we knew all the general pillars, you then need the magic of the writers and directors to bring it all to life. So, we’re in that same position and we’ll actually start putting pen to paper on the next Spider-Man film in the coming weeks once this film is finally released. But we do know the specifics and the time line.”

Either way, it looks as though Spider-Man is going to be a big part of the MCU.

And that makes a lot of sense. After all, he was one of the major Marvel comic book heroes.

And the entire Marvel / Sony deal seems to have been leading towards this.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.

