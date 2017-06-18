Spider-Man and Venom could cross paths after all

Will Spider-Man appear in the Venom solo movie?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige says no… but Sony has other ideas.

During an interview with FilmStarts, Sony boss Amy Pascal revealed that their upcoming ‘Venom’ and ‘Black Cat’ movies will exist in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“Those movies will all take place in the world we’re now creating for Peter Parker,” she said. “I mean, there will be adjuncts to it, there may be different locations, but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other.”

Interestingly, the interview took place alongside Marvel boss, Kevin Feige.

And the look on his face suggests he had no idea she was going to say that.

So… does this mean Spider-Man and Venom and Black cat really do live in the same universe? Will that universe collide with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I mean, with Spider-Man teaming up with Iron Man in ‘Civil War’, it has to… right?

Well… perhaps not.

For one thing, Kevin Feige seemed shell-shocked at the suggestion.

Does this mean it’s the first he heard of it? Perhaps. Of course, it could simply be that he wasn’t expecting her to reveal that info just yet… especially after keeping such a poker face himself in recent interviews.

Either way, he didn’t rebut the suggestion… and so it looks as though Spider-Man and Venom and all the other characters Sony owns will exist in the same universe. Whether or not they get to cross paths in a meaningful way, is another matter entirely.

Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man pop up in the ‘Venom’ movie?

Venom could cross paths with Spider-Man once more - Credit: Sony More

“There’s a chance,” she said with a grin, while Feige practically winced his way through the question. “There’s always a chance.”

“I think one of the things that Kevin has done with Marvel that’s so brilliant, is by bringing the fans along and making each movie seem like a chapter in a book,” she added. “That you have to read that chapter in order to go forward. And I think the investment that the fans get to feel in being a part of a larger story and understanding what’s happening, I think is something that I know Sony would want to emulate.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.

