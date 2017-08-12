Spider-Man spin-off Silver and Black coming in 2019

Sony’s ‘Silver and Black’ has got a release date.

And the ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off is heading to the big screen in 2019.

It looks as though Sony Pictures has given us an official release date for its upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off, ‘Silver and Black’ – 8 February 2019.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

‘Silver and Black’ follows the story of Felicia Hardy (aka Black Cat) and Silver Sablinova (aka Silver Sable) as they embark on their own adventure without their old pal, Spider-Man.

It’s currently being described as “an old school action film in the vein of The Dirty Dozen” but aside from that rather vague description, there’s not much else to go on. In fact, the roles of Black Cat and Silver Sable likely remain uncast for the time being.

What do we know so far?

Well, very little to be honest.

Silver Sable will team up with Black Cat in Silver and Black – Credit: Marvel More

Gina Prince-Bythewood is on board to direct the female superhero adventure with a script from Lisa Joy and Christopher Yost. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will produce the movie.

But will Spider-Man make an appearance?

At the moment, that remains unclear. Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal recently sounded optimistic about seeing Marvel’s webslinger in the upcoming spin-off movies, but with Marvel boss Kevin Feige a little more reticent, it seems there’s still some way to go before they work that out.

And for the time being, we can assume he’s probably sitting this one out.

‘Silver and Black’ will be the second ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off from Sony Picture, with ‘Venom’ heading to the big screen in 2018, starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

Spider-Man recently starred in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and will return to the big screen in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 7 July 2017.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet