Two ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ writers returning for sequel

Spider-Man: Homecoming writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are in negotiations to return for the sequel to the Sony and Marvel hit.

Jon Watts is back to direct and will co-write with the duo. Tom Holland also returns to star as the title character. Plot details are unknown at this time.

The most recent reboot was a huge hit for Sony, hauling $737.3 million worldwide, including $319.3 million at the domestic box office. McKenna and Sommers were brought in to pen the last draft of the movie, with Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, and Watts writing an earlier version.

Sony wants to keep all creative elements intact in order to maintain the tone of the first installment. Amy Pascal is on board to produce again.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

McKenna and Sommers worked on The Lego Batman Movie, as well as Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The duo also has strong ties to the TV world, writing for such shows as American Dad, Community, and The Mindy Project.

McKenna and Sommers are repped by UTA.

Tom Holland talks 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' ending and "Avengers: Infinity War':

Read more from Variety: