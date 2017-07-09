Spider-Man: Homecoming tops US box office

The new Spider-Man movie has topped expectations at the US box office, opening with an estimated $117 million (£90.7 million).

The huge haul means Spider-Man: Homecoming – which stars British actor Tom Holland as the web-slinger – is one of the summer’s biggest debuts.

The film kicks off the third Spider-Man iteration in the last 15 years, following The Amazing Spider-Man, which starred Andrew Garfield.

It also stars Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr as Spider-Man’s mentor, Iron Man.

Last week’s top film, Despicable Me 3, dropped to second with $34 million (£26.3 million).

The Edgar Wright action-musical Baby Driver held well in third with $12.8 million (£9.9 million) in its second week.