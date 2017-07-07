What 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Tells Us About the Future of Spidey and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man: Homecoming finally swings into theaters this weekend, and thus sets the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a direct course not only for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War (and its May 3, 2019 sequel), but also for what comes after that – namely, “Phase IV” of the sprawling series, which will reportedly commence with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (July 5, 2019). So how, exactly, does Tom Holland’s first solo outing as the famed wall-crawler set the stage for the studio’s forthcoming plans? From mysterious cameos to bombshell revelations, we break down the film’s hints about the MCU’s future.

Where Homecoming Fits Into the MCU

Jon Watts’s film opens in the immediate aftermath of the Battle of New York from 2012’s The Avengers, with Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes (soon to be the Vulture) being robbed of a construction contract to clean up the alien mess left by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This is the reason for his decision to embrace a life of crime, and specifically, to become a black market inventor-dealer of weaponry made from extraterrestrial technology — including, of course, his own winged suit. Given that its primary action takes place “eight years” after these prologue events (and, thus, The Avengers), the film implies that Homecoming is set in a near-future 2020.

However, when pressed by Yahoo Movies’ Ethan Alter, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige said that the MCU timeline is somewhat elastic, and shouldn’t be analyzed in too exacting a fashion.

Donald Glover, and the Miles Morales Connection

Even before Homecoming, Donald Glover’s relationship to Spider-Man was a tangled one. Thanks to a social-media campaign to get him cast as the web-slinger in 2010’s The Amazing Spider-Man (a role that ultimately went to Andrew Garfield), the actor wound up inspiring the look and style of Marvel Comics’ multiethnic Spider-Man, Miles Morales, whom Glover subsequently voiced in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series. He’ll again lend his pipes to the character in an upcoming animated feature from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (a.k.a. the duo that was just fired from the Han Solo spinoff movie). And in Homecoming, he turns up for two brief scenes as Aaron Davis, a crook looking to buy some weapons from Toomes.

As comic-book fans will know, Davis is a thief who, in the comics, goes by the moniker “The Prowler.” Given that Glover’s appearance in the new film seems to be a set-up for sequel-y business, it could be that he’ll eventually factor into Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 as one of the hero’s many adversaries. More interestingly, though, Davis is also the uncle of Miles Morales — meaning that his purpose in this new Spider-Man series could be to help facilitate the eventual debut of Morales in the MCU — perhaps as the kid sidekick/student of Holland’s Spidey (in the same way that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark mentors Peter Parker in Homecoming). Time will tell.

